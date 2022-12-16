Carol Vorderman is the centre of attention in bold blue ensemble The This Morning host is so stylish!

Carol Vorderman has been a fashionista ever since Countdown and she continues to prove that when she hosts This Morning.

For Friday's edition, the presenter looked sensational as she styled out a daring blue jumpsuit and a pair of towering heels. The ensemble perfectly highlighted all of Carol's curves as she shared a behind-the-scenes look where she and co-star Alison Hammond grabbed a quick selfie with legendary singer, Craig David.

Carol's small clip really showed how figure-hugging her stylish look was, and her hair was done to perfection with her tresses flowing down.

It also featured several other looks at her ensemble as she posed outside of ITV Studios.

"It's Friday," she enthused alongside a blue heart emoji. "God I love being part of the @thismorning family. Always a laugh with my date buster @gylesbrandreth and the fabulous @alisonhammond55 & @dermotoleary.

She added: "Even got a [camera emoji] bomb with @craigdavid. Have a happy Friday and an even happier weekend everyone."

Carol was excited by the music legend

Fans loved the post, as one said: "Wife material," alongside a flame emoji, and a second commented: "That behind! Showing off what you got."

A third shared: "Carol dresses so well," while a fourth complimented: "Looking fabulous Vorders as always."

Carol impressed earlier in the week, when she made a statement in a tangerine-hued knitted sweater complete with black and white stripes.

Carol looked fab in her striking outfit

The mum-of-two elevated her glam look with a pair of skin-tight black trousers and a sweep of sultry makeup. As for her hair, Carol styled her glossy locks into bouncy waves, framing the front of her face with her long curtain bangs.

"Happy Wednesday everyone [heart emoji] I'm back shooting for my new project today… just can't wait to share it with you all… and no it's not working for @easyjet," Carol penned in the caption.

Carol's fans raced to heap praise on the star, with one commenting: "Tangerine dream," whilst a second follower remarked: "Looking fabulous Carol."

"Loving the pose, stunning," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Hair looks great," followed by a flame emoji.

