Carol Vorderman's fans react as she showcases curves in spectacular leather and lace dress

Presenter and author Carol Vorderman looked the picture of glamour once again on Sunday, when she shared her latest look on Instagram.

The stylish star modelled a fabulous figure-hugging dress, and it suited her perfectly.

The fab frock was leather with lace sleeves and Carol styled her long blonde hair in pretty waves, enhancing her eyes with a smoky makeup look and keeping her lip colour neutral.

She appeared to be in a dressing room and revealed that she'd been filming The Big Narstie Show for Channel 4.

The former Countdown co-host is busier than ever, having just wrapped the New Year's episode of Taskmaster. She's also as glam as ever, despite recently falling ill and having to miss her radio show.

Earlier in the week, she posed up a storm in a stunning workout outfit, which saw her wearing a cropped red skin-tight top teamed with matching leggings and orange trainers. The mum-of-two's long blonde hair hung in loose waves and she kept her makeup natural.

Carol looked incredible in her waist-cinching dress

Keeping fit is one of Carol's passions, and she ensures that she works out regularly, doing a variety of exercise, from walking and paddle boarding to spending time in the gym.

Last weekend, she impressed her followers as she revealed how flexible she is.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 61-year-old shared a video of herself kicking leaves in a park dressed in the ultimate winter look featuring leather-look leggings, a white coat and a fur-look hat in a stunning caramel shade.

The star is always stylish, whether dressed up or down

Captioning the post, she penned: "Found a child to drag out and look after me on a quick amble... @katie.science was that lucky child.

"Not well enough for radio show today sadly... Anyway, pretty hot on the leaf kicking!!!... Happy to get just one in the air. Can't knock a girl for trying… Time for a cup of something nice. Happy Saturday gang."

