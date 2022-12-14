Carol Vorderman showcases curves in age-defying 'easyjet' ensemble The TV star took to social media

Carol Vorderman rocked the most eye-catching orange ensemble on Wednesday as she showed off her age-defying physique.

Over on Instagram, the 61-year-old treated her 280,000 followers to a stunning new selfie giving centre stage to her bright outfit.

Veering away from the muted colours often associated with winter, Carol made a statement in a tangerine-hued knitted sweater complete with black and white stripes.

The mum-of-two elevated her glam look with a pair of skin-tight black trousers and a sweep of sultry makeup. As for her hair, Carol styled her glossy locks into bouncy waves, framing the front of her face with her long curtain bangs.

The presenter looked radiant

"Happy Wednesday everyone [heart emoji] I'm back shooting for my new project today… just can't wait to share it with you all… and no it's not working for @easyjet," Carol penned in the caption.

Carol's fans raced to heap praise on the star, with one commenting: "Tangerine dream," whilst a second follower remarked: "Looking fabulous Carol."

"Loving the pose, stunning," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Hair looks great," followed by a flame emoji.

Carol enjoyed a health retreat earlier this year

Aside from Carol's secret project, the former Countdown presenter is poised to grace our screens over the festive period as she takes part in Channel 4's hit show, Taskmaster.

Sharing the exciting news with her followers, the maths whizz penned: "TASKMASTER. Last night we filmed a very special New Year's Treat for @taskmaster… I was up against @greg_james, @gomofarah, and the Task Mistresses @ameliadimz and @selfesteemselfesteem... omg we had soooo much fun.

Carol will be joined by the likes of Mo Farah

"Make sure you tune in on New Year's Day @channel4 and watch @gregdavies and Alex Horne challenge us all."

This year, the stars will find themselves competing for the trophy Greg's Golden Eyebrows. Embracing the spirit of things, Carol later took to Twitter and penned: "Obvs I am giving it my all which isn't predicting anything given the tasks we have to do…"

