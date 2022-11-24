Carol Vorderman poses up a storm in stunning green ensemble The star was a vision

Carol Vorderman is never shy of a stylish look and on Wednesday the This Morning star, 61, posed up a storm in the most incredible army green ensemble.

The stunning look outfit by the star featured chic shoulder pads and three-quarter-length sleeves. The fabulous gown was adorned with buttons in the same wintry shade and accessorised with a chunky black belt which perfectly accentuated her petite gym-honed waist.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals the celebrity who has inspired her the most this year

The star also added a fabulously striking gold bangle. Captioning a selection of photos wearing the stylish look, she penned: "THIS MORNING...Well you might never have guessed given the sign I'm glued to.

"Little green faux leather number from @sosandar....love this dress £85 #gifted. Belt less than a fiver from Amazon....not sure it's the best belt for the dress but it was the best I could do for now. Happy Wednesday lovely peeps."

Carol shared the update on her Instagram account

Carol wore the incredible Sosander dress for her appearance on This Morning - and it's safe to say fans went wild.

One commented: "Looking Absolutely gorgeous as always Carol," alongside a string of appreciative emojis.

A second added: "Gorgeous," alongside a red love heart. Others simply opted to leave copious amounts of flame emojis.

The star was dressed to the nines

The beautiful update came just after she shared a wonderful video that showed her transform from a casual, no makeup look to the most glamorous sequined dress, a voluminous blow dry and a face of picture-perfect makeup.

The mum-of-two looked gorgeous, and it was all in honour of her new project, Taskmaster which she was excited to announce will air on New Year's Day.

Alongside the video, Carol wrote: "TASKMASTER. Last night we filmed a very special New Year's Treat for @taskmaster… I was up against @greg_james, @gomofarah, and the Task Mistresses @ameliadimz and @selfesteemselfesteem... omg we had soooo much fun.

"Make sure you tune in on New Year's Day @channel4 and watch @gregdavies and Alex Horne challenge us all. Makeup - @laurenomakeup Hair - @janeburstow Dress - @karen_millen #gifted."

