Abbey Clancy's latest bikini may just be her best yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy is currently on holiday with her beautiful children and husband Peter Crouch and we have been loving seeing her fabulously sunny pictures.

READ: Abbey Clancy rocks F&F Tesco leather trousers as she's pictured with lookalike daughter

Amongst her snaps was a lovely picture of the mother-of-four wearing a tiny bikini and we think you will agree, she looked sensational!

WATCH: Abbey Clancy speaks to HELLO! on the set of photo shoot

Loading the player...

The model donned a stone-coloured, string two-piece set that blended in perfectly with her tropical surroundings, which included sandy shores and palm trees. Lush!

MORE: Abbey Clancy's sparking lingerie set is a festive delight

Fans took to the comments section to shower her bikini body with praise, and it generated thousands of comments and 'likes.'

In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes to retain her shape.

Get the look!

Beige bikini, £5.75, PrettyLittleThing

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and loves making her children Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, two along with her husband Peter a big breakfast as soon as they all wake up.

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high."

READ: Abbey Clancy, 36, is the star of Victoria's Secret holiday campaign

The blonde beauty has always stated how much she loves Pilates. "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby!" she quipped to Your Fitness Today. "Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates, I love it."

MORE: Abbey Clancy paints the town red in vintage bustier gown at The Fashion Awards

Abbey favours a relaxed approach to exercise, revealing that she isn't too hard on herself if she misses a day. "Sure I have days where I know I'm just not going to have time and that's fine," she said when asked if she struggles to stay motivated when it comes to fitness.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.