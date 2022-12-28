Victoria Beckham reveals her perfect New Year's eve dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has enjoyed a fabulous festive period with her family, and is now looking towards the New Year. Roll on 2023!

On Wednesday, the stunning mother-of-four took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'perfect New Year's eve dress' and it comes from her own coveted fashion line. And what's more, it's pink - a colour the star doesn't often wear.

Costing a cool £750, the rosy style is mini in length and has fabulous cap sleeves. VB's website says of the style: "A true statement piece, this Cap Sleeve Mini Dress is the epitome of party dressing.

"Made from a unique hammered satin, it’s subtly textured yet beautifully fluid, skimming the figure elegantly. Cut at a mini length, with a high round neck and zip-up back, the cap sleeves are a focal point, draping down from the mid-shoulder to reveal the arms only from the back of the piece. A curved seam across the front of the piece adds shape and structure." Lush!

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, fashionista Victoria delighted her 30.4 million followers with a cheeky photo of her and her husband David. Looking radiant in the casual snap, a loved-up Victoria perched on her husband's knee. As the couple cosied up to one another, we couldn't help but notice VB's outfit, which was quite the switch-up from her usual runway-ready attire.

The fashion designer donned a pair of distressed denim jeans and a white hoodie emblazoned with the slogan: "All I want for Christmas is David Beckham".

"I got what I wanted this Christmas," the former Spice Girls star responded in her caption. David looked equally pleased with his wife's new outfit, grinning from ear to ear in the playful snap.

She's not wrong!

