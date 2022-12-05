Victoria Beckham's plunging white strapless dress will surprise you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham looked incredible at the weekend as she enjoyed a night out with one of her besties, actress Eva Longoria.

The pair attended a dinner for Vogue Magazine UK for their charity Forces for Change and had great fun pampering themselves ahead of the event. Enjoying a glass of wine while dressed in swanky robes from VB's fashion range, the two mothers looked in great spirits. After all, they do say that getting ready for a night out is the best part!

The event was held at The Londoner Hotel and hosted by Vogue's editor Edward Enninful to honour women making a positive contribution to society.

Victoria, 48, looked incredible in her ensemble. She donned a black and white frock, known as the 'Circle Satin Crepe Midi Dress', an upcoming style that will be dropped in 2023. It was backless and featured a plunging neckline. The midi style also had a dramatic ruffle front. Talk about making a statement!

VB and Eva getting ready to go out

Eva also supported her bestie by wearing one of her designs. Her slinky black number had ruched detail and a cut-out section at the neckline. She added a green Victoria Beckham metallic bag which added a gentle pop of colour.

The pair looked sensational

VB shared a series of shots of herself and Eva ahead of the event, and in one, they looked to be having a pose off, but the Desperate Housewives actress looked like she was laughing! Victoria joked: "Have I not taught you anything @evalongoria??We have been posing together for years! x love u x girls night out!! X"

The two celebrities met back in 2005 when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles for professional footballer David's job. The pair struck up a close friendship and immediately bonded over their love for fashion and their similar sense of humour.

"We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together," Eva told Daily Mail Australia. "What we talk about is between us but we've been through stuff together."

