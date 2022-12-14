Harper Beckham rocks edgy black dress at cocktail party with mum Victoria

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the beautiful Victoria Beckham hosted an intimate cocktail party at her flagship Dover Street store to celebrate the festive season!

The trendy store-front had a YuleTide makeover - it appeared to be wrapped in a sculptural bow in Victoria’s signature house monogram, and the interior transformed with a warm fuchsia and bright red glow alongside a 16ft Christmas tree decorated with Victoria Beckham Beauty products as baubles. Nice!

The former Spice Girl looked incredible wearing a purple roll neck jumper and a khaki-coloured textured skirt that featured a double split on both sides. She added dazzling high heel shoes and wore her luscious locks in a delicately twirled style.

Her daughter Harper, 11, joined her mother for the special event and the youngest Beckham child looked wonderful in a black netted dress that had a graduated hem. Keeping it funky, she added a pair of yellow trainers and looked in great spirits as she posed happily with her mother. So cute!

The event was quite the soiree! The VIP guests and friends of the brand were offered a selection of signature Don Julio 1942 cocktails, including Spicy Picante Margaritas and Ruby Palomas, and ate brie, balsamic and fig tarts and grilled tempura cauliflower, with music provided by model and DJ Mary Charteris.

Alongside VB and Harper, Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan were present, as well as Cruz. Husband David was absent; this is due to his football commitments at the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The football legend supported the Three Lions in their quarter-final knockout match against France on Saturday.

Reflecting on England's sad defeat, David wrote on Instagram: "Our boys will continue to grow... It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth, the staff and all our fans can be proud of this team."

