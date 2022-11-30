Victoria and David Beckham wow fans in matching outfits at her work Christmas party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is just like the rest of us; she enjoys an annual work Christmas party! On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-four braved the cold to take part in festive fun at her Dover Street store in London.

The former Spice Girl also brought a special guest - her husband David! In photographs that appeared on MailOnline, the 48-year-old was snapped in an all-black ensemble as she exited the store, and David also looked suave in black. Twinning is winning!

David actually missed the England vs Wales match in Qatar to fly home for the special occasion. After all, Christmas only comes once a year!

VB wore a new skirt from her upcoming seasonal drop, known as the 'Fringed Crochet Knit Mini Skirt' which has since sold out online. We've found a great lookalike if you're interested. She also added a black top and strappy sandals.

At the start of last week, David was joined by his best friend Dave Gardner at England's first game at the Qatar World Cup. The pair were seen showing their support to the national team at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, where they watched England beat Iran 6-2.

Earlier in the day, the former England caption took to Instagram to share some pictures of his morning spent with fans ahead of the opening match. "A special morning spent with the @england fans," he wrote. "Reliving some great memories ahead of the big game. I'm so excited for Gareth and the team… good luck boys the whole country is behind you."

David at the world cup!

Meanwhile, David's appearance at the World Cup has come under fire for accepting a reported multimillion-pound deal to promote the tournament. Qatar has faced international criticism over its migrant labour human rights record and their anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Speaking recently after weeks of controversy, David has said the Qatar World Cup will be a "platform for progress."

