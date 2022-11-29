Victoria Beckham's skintight 'posh' onesie has fans exclaiming the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, Victoria Beckham shared the news that she is dropping a much-loved item on her website - a onesie!

Yes, you read that right. We can't imagine VB wearing a onesie to be honest, but the fashion icon proved us wrong, sharing a video of herself rocking the winter staple under a coat on her Instagram page.

Alongside the video, the mother-of-four wrote: "THE STYLING PIECE YOU NEED THIS WINTER! A very Posh onesie. My new Autumn staple! This is the cosiest, most versatile piece for winter! I wear it beneath a coat, or layer it up with a skirt for a more put together look – and it pairs perfectly with my new Eliza heels and Mini Chain Pouch!

"Shop the Polo Neck Jumpsuit in black, bright green and monogram at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street. xx VB."

Although fans appeared delighted with the former Spice Girl's new number, many of them had one burning question to ask. One wrote: "Good luck going to the loo today!"

Another quipped: "Not practical when it takes 1/2 just to go to the loo. Who wants to put their skirt jacket etc on the floor because you have a Blimen onesie to take off?!"

A third wrote: "Going to the loo will be fun!"

Victoria can be pretty daring when it comes to fashion. On Monday she debuted a selection of zany coloured handbags! The 48-year-old posted a string of glamorous snaps featuring a trio of metallic leather handbags in silver, bubblegum pink and lime green.

VB and her new must-have pouch handbags

She wrote: "My new MUST-HAVE bag for the holiday season! The fun size Mini Chain Pouch is super practical and tactile, and I love styling the candy-coloured shades. Who doesn’t love a touch of metallic at this time of year!! Perfect for the holiday season. Pick and mix your favourite Mini Chain Pouch at VictoriaBeckham and at 36 Dover Street."

