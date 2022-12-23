Victoria Beckham shows off stunning hair transformation during festive family update The former Spice Girl is married to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to an iconic hairstyle and on Thursday, Posh Spice showed off another fabulous new look - and it's so chic.

Chatting on her Instagram Stories, the fashion mogul, 48, filmed herself for her 30.4 million fans on Instagram, displaying her new long, poker-straight tresses which were brushed with a stunning shade of blonde around her face.

The star, who coined the famous 'Posh bob' in the 90s, was always caught rocking the most perfect voluminous beach waves.

The new look was captured by VB just as she was about to make a gingerbread house with her doting husband David Beckham, 47, and devoted daughter Harper, 11.

The stars new look is so glam

She said: "So today we are making gingerbread houses, me, Harper and David. I'm not good in the kitchen but trying to get in the Christmas spirit - let's see how I do. Expect the worst and then maybe it will be a nice surprise."

The fashion mogul then filmed around her glamorous Cotswold kitchen, which was the perfect Christmas setup with the classic festive tune Mele Kalikimaka playing in the background, as she showed off each family member's fabulous festive creation.

Harper showed off her festive manicure

Captioning a hilarious moment from the update, the star penned: "It's not about 'taking part' it's about who wins!!!!"

Harper couldn't wait to show off her masterpiece which was covered in pink icing and decorations, and whilst David also put in a fabulous effort opting for pink and yellow icing - he couldn't help but munch on chocolate buttons during the process.

The Beckham's are certainly in the Christmas spirit!

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed in the Christmassy update was Harper's beautiful festive manicure of which fans got a glimpse when she held up her gingerbread man to the camera.

The youngster opted for stunning warm red shade - so glamorous and perfect for the holiday season!

