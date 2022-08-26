Helen Flanagan dazzles in party-ready mini dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In wake of barbiecore sweeping across the fashionscape, it comes as no surprise that multiple celebs have jumped on the feminine trend. Helen Flanagan is certainly a fan, as she recently dazzled in a fuchsia sequin dress by celebrity-approved brand Nadine Merabi.

The mother-of-three glimmered in a bright pink mini dress boasting all-over sequins, an asymmetrical, hot pink feather hemline and square neckline detailing. She completed her hot pink aesthetic by slipping on a pair of silver glitter point-toe pumps with delicate bow detailing.

Helen wore her blonde tresses down loose with an effortless side parting and showed off her glamorous beauty look – an even skin tone, a touch of rosy blush, a thick flutter of black mascara and a dark pink lip.

She played with her hair as she posed for a quick video - revealing a glint of some decadent diamond drop earrings.

Helen looked pretty in pink sequins

The actress shared the clip of her opulent outfit on social media with doting fans. She captioned the post: "Make up @makeupbyashleyuk hair @jayb.hair jewellery @laraheems_jewellery (loaned)."

The star wore a pair of striking silver bow heels

Her followers quickly responded to her dancefloor-ready look, with one commenting: "Stunning as always," and another mentioning: "This dress!" A third added: "This colour looks lush on you! Beautiful Helen," while a fourth agreed, writing: "Love this dress."

Helen dazzled with a Hollywood-esque beauty blend

Treat yourself to Helen's showstopping number and add this unmissable frock to your party-ready basket.

Evie Hot Pink Dress, £315, Nadine Merabi

Alternatively, this sequin cowl neck mini dress in fuchsia is ideal if you're after something a bit less feathery and more festival-appropriate.

Sequin Cowl Neck Dress, £30, ASOS

Helen recently wowed in some denim mini shorts which sent fans into a fashion frenzy. The busy mum teamed a simple pair of denim shorts with a simple white vest top and added a spew of designer accessories; a Chanel 'Boy' bag and nude sandals from the famous French fashion house.

She wrote: "My outfit today! So glad I found these sandals when cleaning out my dressing room @kelvinstylist". Kelvin is the same stylist that works with fellow ITV star Michelle Keegan.

