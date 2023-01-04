Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie stun fans with live on-air moment away from studios The pair just celebrated five years of working together on the NBC show

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie enjoyed a moment neither they, nor their fans were expecting on Wednesday - and it was captured in the video below.

Just one day after ringing in five years on Today as co-hosts, they made a momentous move away from their NY studios.

In the video below, the pair can be seen doing something very unexpected - but exciting.

The co-hosts had teased their antics earlier in the show when Craig Melvin quizzed them about it.

Hoda and Savannah's big moment comes as they celebrate their half a decade of working together.

On Tuesday, several clips of their most memorable moments were played and afterward, Hoda had an abundance of lovely things to say about her co-host and friend.

She said she enjoyed their time off screen as much as on, and gushed over her friend and co-host who she adores.

Hoda and Savannah have enjoyed so many magical moments on Today

The anniversary comes hot on the heels of their time off over the festive period when Savannah also had a birthday.

She turned 51 on 27 December, just two days after Christmas, and it looked like she had a wonderful time celebrating with her loved ones.

Savannah was on vacation with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles, and received a sweet surprise from her co-anchor while there.

Hoda and Savannah are great friends on screen and off

Hoda had written a birthday card for Savannah - which proved to be such a hit with the news anchor - that it made it onto a montage shared on Instagram. Hoda had written in the card: "I love us," alongside birthday wishes.

Savannah has been working alongside Hoda since 2017, after the mother-of-two replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired from the NBC morning news program.

The pair have become incredibly close over the years, and recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!.

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

