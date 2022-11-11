Today's Savannah Guthrie's choice of dress during election night coverage raises questions

Savannah Guthrie looked as stylish as ever when presenting election night coverage this week - but that's not to say her outfit didn't turn heads.

The mom-of-two wowed in a chic, silk midi dress, with puffed sleeves and a demure bow around the waist. However, it wasn't the style which got viewers thinking... it was the color.

Savannah's outfit was head-to-toe royal blue - the color for the Democratic party - and it didn't go unnoticed by her social media followers when she added snapshots to Instagram. Alongside the images, she simply wrote: "Election Night 2022."

Fans rushed to weigh in saying they loved her look and the hue, before comments were disabled on the post.

Her choice of color may or may not be a nod to her favored political party, but is most likely to simply be a selection made by her style team. The other presenters were dressed in red, white and blue outfits, the colors of the flag of the United States of America.

Savannah has been working around the clock this week and has not only been hosting the NBC daytime show each morning, but has been presenting well into the night too.

Savannah wore a bold, blue dress for election night

Savannah was one of NBC News' core four team alongside Chuck Todd, Lester Holt and Andrea Mitchell.

She had just 90 minutes sleep before returning to work on Wednesday morning to undertake her Today hosting duties.

Sharing her struggle, Savannah posted a photo of herself in the studios while at work, alongside the message: "I slept for 90 minutes face".

Is there any color that doesn't suit Savannah

Savannah also shared a series of pictures of her on Today on her feed, alongside the caption: "The day after".

Fans were quick to send their support to the sleep deprived star, with one writing: "I don't know how you are functioning this morning," while another wrote: "You can do it!" A third added: "You are an inspiration."

