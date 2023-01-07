Shania Twain stuns in fishnet tights – and wait 'til you see her boots The singer has released her new single Giddy Up!

Shania Twain almost had her fans lost for words when she shared the artwork for her new single Giddy Up!

The country music singer looked sensational straddling a giant box in a pair of black fishnet tights that made her toned legs look endless. She added a black, shaggy fur coat with silver embellishment – but it was her knee-high green boots that really got her followers talking.

WATCH: Shania Twain looks unrecognizable in music video for new single Giddy Up!

Shania shared the stunning photo, taken by photographer Louie Banks, on Instagram on Friday to express her joy over the reaction to her latest track, which is from her upcoming new album, Queen Of Me.

"The reaction to Giddy Up! has already been so AWESOME!! I love this song (spoiler I love all the songs on Queen Of Me), but this a real feel good one for me!" she wrote.

Needless to say, she sparked quite a reaction, with one fan commenting: "You look so gorgeous!" A second said: "LOVE the green."

A third added: "Ok, I need those boots." A fourth said: "Yes love it, legs and boots, so hot."

Shania looks gorgeous in her single artwork

Earlier this week, Shania posted a behind-the-scenes teaser of the music video, and she looked almost unrecognizable sporting a pair of figure-hugging mechanic's overalls that highlighted her svelte figure as she leaned over the open hood of a car.

Shania certainly played the role and even smeared grease across her face as she pretended to work on the car.

With the single playing over the clip, Shania looked busy attending to the vintage ride before turning to the camera and mouthing, "Giddy Up!" as she slammed down the hood and skipped out of the garage.

Shania shared a teaser of her music video

On Thursday, Shania shared another snippet of the video ahead of its release which featured plenty of dancing.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Queen Of Me comes out in one month (!) and Giddy Up! is another taster of what you can expect from the album.

"Giddy Up! represents the 'night on the town Shania' whose prerogative is just to have a little fun and go totally crazy!! I wanna see you tearing up the dance floor in your best cowboy boots to this one - Go listen now!!"

