Shania Twain showcases toned physique in striking leopard-print outfit Shania Twain resembled a goddess as she prepares for her next hit, Giddy Up

Shania Twain has produced hit after hit over the years, and always in the best of outfits and during the week she stunned fans with new outfit.

The country music has always been a fan of animal print, remember the iconic That Don't Impress Me Much video? And as she prepared for the release of her latest song, Giddy Up, she donned a more daring version of that outfit. Shania showed off her next outfit, which featured a leopard-print hood, bra and even a cape.

Completing the outfit was a striking velvet skirt that stretched all the way down to the ground beneath her as she showed off her toned mid-section.

Shania looked flawless as she highlighted her physique, while telling her followers: "New year, same iconic outfits PS. Giddy Up! is out Thursday!!"

Fans erupted in the comments, as one enthused: "How is it possible you are getting more and more beautiful as the years go on??" and a second added: "Finally! Been dying for this bop!"

A third shared: "This woman is a goddess, so beautiful," while a fourth complimented: "She's absolutely gorgeous timeless ageless," and a fifth said: "Only thing better than a beautiful woman is a beautiful woman in B+W."

Shania's post got fans talking

Last week, Shania took to Instagram to give fans a proper lesson on sequins, dazzling in not one but two bedazzled looks.

In a video taken in a farmhouse-like setting, the singer first wowed fans in a full-length purple gown decked out head to toe in oversized sequins, and as if that wasn't glamorous enough, she did not shy away from accessorizing boldly, adding on not only a matching coat with the same impressive amount of sequins, but also leopard print boots and a matching cowboy hat to boot.

After showing off her first monochrome look, she stopped fans in their tracks with yet another one just as chic.

Sparking competition among her own looks, her next ensemble was just as good, as she donned an ultra-mini gold dress with fringe-like gold accents.

