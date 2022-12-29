Shania Twain wows in head to toe sequin outfits perfect for the new year She knows how to dress on theme!

Shania Twain, or at least certainly her closet, appears more than ready for all of the glitter and sequins a proper New Year's Eve outfit calls for!

MORE: Shania Twain poses in a cone bra alongside an eagle for bold photoshoot

The star has been rocking looks left and right since embarking on her highly-anticipated comeback, dazzling in one bold look after another as she prepares to not only release her new album, Queen of Me, which arrives on 3 February, 2023, but also go on tour.

Her latest fashion moment is no exception, and it truly couldn't be more perfect for the festive holiday season.

WATCH: Shania Twain stops traffic as she struts through Melrose Avenue in mini dress

Loading the player...

MORE: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Shania took to Instagram to give fans a proper lesson on all things sequins, dazzling in not one but two bedazzled looks.

In a video taken in a farmhouse-like setting, the singer first wowed fans in a full-length purple gown decked out head to toe in oversized sequins, and as if that wasn't glamorous enough, she did not shy away from accessorizing boldly, adding on not only a matching coat with the same impressive amount of sequins, but also leopard print boots and a matching cowboy hat to boot.

However, fashionable as she is, of course that's not all, and after showing off her first monochrome look, she stopped fans in their tracks with yet another one just as chic.

The singer looks spectacular

Sparking competition among her own looks, her next ensemble was just as good, as she donned an ultra-mini gold dress with fringe-like gold accents.

MORE: ABC’s David Muir’s tribute to Diane Sawyer has friends saying the same thing

MORE: Prince William's Christmas gift to wife Kate revealed

Once again not failing to add on striking accessories, she paired the glitzy mini dress with a full-length white fur coat, knee-high –and skin-tight – black leather boots, and of course, a black cowboy jacket.

Shania recently also debut quite the hair transformation

"Wear it, share it, 'cause we ain't got time to waste," Shania wrote in her caption, and her fans did not hesitate to flood the comments section under the post with loads of compliments.

"You are still the one," one fan aptly wrote, as others commented: "Let's Go Girls!" and: "W.O.W! What a beauty," as well as: "You look perfect," plus another fan also added: "You are the most beautiful woman on this planet."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.