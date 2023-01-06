T.J. Holmes prepares for emotional reunion with his daughter amid Amy Robach affair The GMA3 star is still on hiatus following his relationship with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' home life has taken a drastic turn following news of his relationship with Amy Robach, which has resulted in him and his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, filing for divorce.

The GMA3 anchor – who, alongside Amy, is currently on hiatus from the show – faced another challenge on Friday as he prepared to mark his daughter Sabine's birthday, her first since her parents split.

While it's not clear if T.J. will spend the entire day with the now ten-year-old, it does appear that he will be reunited with her at some point as he was spotted on Thursday shopping for presents.

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, T.J. was seen browsing for gifts at toy store FAO Schwarz inside New York City's Rockefeller Center.

The TV anchor appeared to be solo for the outing, having spent the last few weeks enjoying the holidays with Amy, which included a romantic trip to Miami, Florida.

T.J. is now in a relationship with Amy

According to the publication, T.J. took his time perusing through the selection of toys and picked up a magic card trick kit, bowling set, a pack of extra-long Twizzlers, and a pair of 'Clip-N-Roll' Skates, leaving the store with two large shopping bags filled with games and toys.

Sabine's birthday will no doubt be difficult for the family to navigate, as it appears tensions are high between T.J. and Marilee.

T.J. shares daughter Sabine with his estranged wife

On Wednesday, Marilee finally broke her silence over her estranged husband's extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said.

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

T.J. and Marilee are divorcing after 12 years of marriage

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

