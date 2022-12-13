Shania Twain stops traffic as she struts in in metallic mini dress and knee-high boots Let's go girls...

Decades on from her Man! I Feel Like A Woman hit, Shania Twain is still releasing new music - and her latest teaser has sent fans into a tailspin.

The country music legend turned up the heat on Monday, strutting through one of Los Angeles' most famous streets, Melrose Avenue. Rocking a head-to-toe glittering ensemble, Shania looked unreal in a metallic leopard-print mini-dress layered with a coordinating cropped puffer jacket adorned with thousands of sequins.

Shania levelled up her Western-inspired look with a slick black cowgirl hat laced with rhinestone fringing - a statement piece from kitsch fashion brand Los Angeles cowgirl.

The Canadian star teamed her sporty, sparkling getup with a pair of knee-high heeled boots as she recited the lyrics of her new song.

The 57-year-old star looked phenomenal in her sparkling ensemble

Sporting her iconic 70s blowout, Shanaia's honey-blonde hair framed her ageless face in voluminous curls, while she highlighted her modelesque features with warm bronzer, rosy blush and dramatic smokey eye makeup.

"Getting litty in the city!" the 57-year-old captioned her post, which caused a frenzy amongst her nearly two million strong Instagram fanbase.

"Coming back with a BANG! Slaying Queen!!" gushed one fan, as another wrote: "We love the ultimate cowgirl in her @losangelescowgirl_"

"Oooooh this one’s gonna be a banger!! PS need this outfit," added a third, while a fourth fan penned: "Shania ya'll so HOT RIGHT NOW!!!... and you look 25."

It's been all about new music for Shania this year. The songstress recently shared a set of incredible photos to promote her new single Waking Up Dreaming, exploring her androgynous sense of style with a series of daring new looks.

Shania never fails to disappoint with her daring fashion looks

The From This Moment On hitmaker rocked an oversized tailored suit in many of the snaps, adding a slick black tie and an untucked shirt. Other images showed the Canadian songstress wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Barbie-pink Western boots adorned with an abstract white print.

"The iconic looks that I'm known for through my career go both ways – fashion doesn't have a gender to me," explained Shania in the caption of her Instagram post.

"And the photoshoot for Waking Up Dreaming was no different, I wanted to play with masculinity and femininity... as I have done my whole life," she added.

