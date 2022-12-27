Shania Twain poses in a cone bra alongside an eagle for bold photoshoot

Shania Twain's comeback is well under way, and she is rocking every single look she wears, from editorial to the red carpet.

The star has been seriously booked and busy, as she prepares not only for the release of her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, which arrives February 3, 2023, but also to go back on tour.

In light of her comeback, she has put out some seriously glamorous looks and photoshoots, and her latest is no exception.

Posing for an issue of The Sunday Times Style magazine, Shania proved she is as fabulous as she is brave, impressively posing with quite the intimidating companion.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, maybe her boldest yet, she is looking straight on to the camera, as none other than an eagle rests on her arm, beak agape.

The stunning shot has a lot of boldness to it, from the eagle, to Shania's bright red lip, her skin-tight silk bodysuit with a cone bra look, plus an oversized fluffy leopard print coat to top it all off.

Shania looks glamorous and unfazed

The singer was cheeky with her caption, writing: "Listen - I'm an icon, we all know that," before joking: "BUT the real icon from my shoot with @theststyle is obviously RUBY!" alongside an eagle emoji.

Fans were quick to hail both as icons in the comments section under the post, writing: "Legends supporting legends," and: "Icons = Iconic shot," as well as: "This caption tho. It's literally half of why you actually are an icon," plus another follower also added: "You are the queen and always will be."

The star also recently showed off a very pink hair transformation

Amid her comeback, Shania hasn't shied away from daring looks, including posing topless for the cover of her new single, Waking Up Dreaming. Recently speaking with People, she opened up about the process of finally feeling confident in her own skin, and embracing her "new body" after menopause.

She said: "This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence," adding: "I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

