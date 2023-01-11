Jamie Lee Curtis' jaw-dropping transformation at 2023 Golden Globes has fans reacting The Halloween actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the awards ceremony

It may be midweek, but the 80th Golden Globes ceremony didn't disappoint! The return of the red carpet is always so exciting and this year was no different.

One of the most stunning and talked-about looks has to be the beautiful Jamie Lee Curtis, who was a vision in her Valentino gown. The iconic actress, 64, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture category for Everything Everywhere All At Once, pulled out all the stops in the style stakes and we adore her gothic look.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show to present her new outfit, the Freaky Friday actress name checked her glam squad and fans took to the comments section in their droves. One fan wrote: "Perfect 10!" Another quipped: " You are just stunning." And a third added: "Gorgeous JLC!"

Jamie Lee looked incredible in her Valentino gown

We adored Jamie's sleek blonde hair and smoky dark eye makeup. Also before the show started, the star pampered herself and made sure her skin was glowing, using a metallic facemask. She uploaded a selfie featuring the mask and It certainly worked; her skin looked incredible on the red carpet.

The star lost to Angela Bassett in Wakanda Forever, who picked up the Best Supporting Actress gong. However, Jamie already has two Golden Globes under her belt and has been nominated a whopping seven times over the course of her career. So impressive!

It was a great night at the GG's. The Banshees of Inisherin emerged the big winner with three trophies, including a Best Actor win for Colin Farrell, plus wins for Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, and Naatu Naatu.

Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus were the most victorious, each taking multiple trophies home, with House of Dragon picking up the coveted Best TV Series – Drama prize.

