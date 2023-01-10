Best red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globes

Jenni McKnight
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet including expected stars Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez
The 80th Golden Globes have officially kicked off awards season and with it comes the welcomed return of the red carpet.
Despite going on hiatus last year amid controversy, the awards honoring the best in television and film will take up residence for the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills – and there is expected to be a star-studded guestlist gracing the red carpet in some very fashionable attire.
Celebrities expected to attend include Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Jenna Ortega, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Donald Glover, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Coolidge, Ayo Edebiri, Aubrey Plaza, and Evan Peters.
Check out the best-dressed stars as they arrive below…
2023 Golden Globes red carpet
Laverne Cox
Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox looks gorgeous in vintage John Galliano and Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.
Bailey Bass
Avatar and Interview with the Vampire actress Bailey Bass is a vision in classic Dior.
