Heidi Klum turns heads in very revealing mini dress at 2023 Golden Globes The AGT judge was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday – and her dress may have been her most daring one yet.

The AGT judge was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz and the couple packed on the PDA while posing for photos outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Heidi looked sensational in her revealing Kevin Germanier mini dress, which looked like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

Heidi left little to the imagination in her silver, sequin frock, which featured a slit up to her hip that showcased her long, toned legs.

The dress also showed off Heidi's tiny waist and sculpted back thanks to exaggerated cut-outs and revealed a hint of her naked chest.

She accessorized with a lavender feather overlay, Tom Ford heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Before the ceremony, Heidi took to Instagram to show off her look for the night, simply captioning the photo: "Date night."

Heidi's eye-catching dress had a lot going on

Heidi wasn't the only stylish star on the red carpet. The likes of Lily James, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, and Jenna Ortega all put their most fashionable foot forward at the star-studded event.

The show returned to the air in full capacity this year, for the first time since the pandemic and due to last year's ceremony not being aired due to scandal amidst the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Winners on the night included Jennifer Coolidge, who won her first Globe for Best Supporting Actress for The White Lotus, Austin Butler, Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, and Julia Garner, among others.

Heidi and Tom packed on the PDA

Shows like Abbot Elementary and movies including The Fabelmans, Elvis, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also picked up monumental wins.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Jerrod is best known for his work as a stand-up comic, writer, and actor. Viewers will be familiar with his appearances in hit shows like The Carmichael Show, On the Count of Three, and Lucas Bros Moving Co.

