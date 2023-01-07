Jamie Lee Curtis shows off unbelievably toned torso in daring new look The award-winning actress used to star in Operation Petticoat…

Jamie Lee Curtis was a vision on Friday when she took to social media with a fabulous fashion statement - and you won't believe her physique.

The actress, 64, posed up a storm for Vogue magazine in a full-length black gown which featured the most incredible cut-out mesh panels. The sleek gown was perfect for the star and highlighted her impressively toned torso which couldn't go unnoticed in the striking shot.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "It is always been a dream of mine to collaborate with Greg Williams. @gregwilliamsphotography. Ever since he first stalked me on the red carpet with his @leica_camera I've been following his eye and his work and was so excited that British Vogue @britishvogue asked me to participate in this gallery of performances this year to be shot by him.

"Particularly excited that my bae @michelleyeoh_official and my pal #cateblanchett are also included in the gorgeous imagery. My team, Sean @seanjameshair and Grace @gracegraceahn were there with me, bringing their great talents to bear along with the gorgeous @tomford dresses and @lisaeisnerjewelry styled by @denagia and for those who don't know, Greg is also an inventor and his @theggrip is a GAME CHANGER!"

The actress is no stranger to a daring look

The star's high-glam look sparked a slew of comments from her adoring followers who were quick to rush in with messages for her.

One fan penned: "You look AMAZING," alongside three flame emojis. A second wrote: "Breathe taken away." A third wrote: "Smoking hot."

Jamie looked incredible

This isn't the first dazzling fashion moment from the star this week as she was also spotted stepping out at the Palm Springs film festival in the most glamorous low-V blazer, which she paired with sultry black lace trousers and matching bralet.

The exquisite shacket, featured a large sating bow pinned on the front, perfectly tying together her stylish look. As for shoes, the star opted for classic pointed-toe heels and completed the ensemble with an ultra-glitzy silver clutch bag.

