Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael pokes fun at Will Smith Oscars incident

Will Smith ignited much controversy at the 2022 Oscars ceremony last March after slapping Chris Rock for an ill-timed joke.

However, the incident has followed him around since then, and at the first of the major shows kicking off the 2023 awards season, it came up once again.

On the night of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, host Jerrod Carmichael referenced the scandal with a joke midway through the ceremony.

As the show returned from break, he quipped: "Really quick, just housekeeping stuff. While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity on television."

He even urged the audience members to clap along, although many simply gasped and didn't join in on the joke, and Jerrod quickly moved on.

Fans online weren't on board with the joke and overall humor as much as the comedian was, as one wrote: "Bullseye! #JerrodCarmichael made a joke about how #WillSmith won a Globe for the best display of masculinity on television since #RockHudson. All over town publicists have just furiously sprung into action."

A Golden Globes joke at Will Smith's expense received a mixed response

Another said: "I was rockin' w/Jerrod for a minute and I can handle an irreverent joke but that #WillSmith thang...man, come on…," and a third added: "Wow #GoldenGlobes2023 joke about #WillSmith was just bad. LET IT GO already."

A fourth also quipped: "Never have I ever seen so many jokes NOT land, yet the comedian remain so comfortable on stage. My man #JerrodCharmichael is unphased!!! Dropping #WillSmith and #ShellyMiscavige references like it ain't nothing!"

The show returns to the air in full capacity this year, for the first time since the pandemic and due to last year's ceremony not being aired due to scandal amidst the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jerrod's hosting stint at the ceremony has also gotten a tepid reaction

Shows like Abbot Elementary have already emerged as early favorites in the ceremony, with movies like The Fabelmans, Elvis, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also picking up monumental wins.

