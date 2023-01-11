Golden Globes 2023 - the complete list of winners It was a big night for stars of TV and film at the 80th Golden Globes

The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicked off awards season on Tuesday night to honor the best in TV and film.

Returning to its familiar format after going on hiatus last year due to controversy, the ceremony welcomed some of the biggest names in the movie and television industry to celebrate the most impressive work from the last 12 months.

Among films, The Banshees of Inisherin emerged the big winner with three trophies, including a Best Actor win for Colin Farrell, plus wins for Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, and Naatu Naatu.

Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus were the most victorious, each taking multiple trophies home, with House of Dragon picking up the coveted Best TV Series – Drama prize.

Check out all the winners from the night below:

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans - WINNER

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrman - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans - WINNER

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture - Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

Argentina, 1985 - Argentina - WINNER

Close - Netherlands, France, Belgium

Decision to Leave - South Korea

RRR - India

Best Actor – Drama

Austin Butler - Elvis - WINNER

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best Actress – Drama

Cate Blanchett - TÁR - WINNER

Olivia Coleman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Best Actress – Comedy/Musical

Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Todd Field - TÁR

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Carolina - Where The Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR - WINNER

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon - WINNER

John Williams - The Fabelmans

TELEVISION

Best Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon - WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Best Series – Comedy/Musical

Abbott Elementary - WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus - WINNER

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jess Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone - WINNER

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D'Arcy - The House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria - WINNER

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Bronson - Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Johnathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark - WINNER

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster - WINNER

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird - WINNER

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - WINNER

Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

