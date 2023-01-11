Golden Globes 2023 - the complete list of winners

Jenni McKnight
Golden Globes 2023: All the winners from the best in television and film, from The White Lotus and Austin Butler, to Angela Bassett and Abbot Elementary
The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicked off awards season on Tuesday night to honor the best in TV and film.
Returning to its familiar format after going on hiatus last year due to controversy, the ceremony welcomed some of the biggest names in the movie and television industry to celebrate the most impressive work from the last 12 months.
WATCH: The most unforgettable moments from the Golden Globes over the years
Among films, The Banshees of Inisherin emerged the big winner with three trophies, including a Best Actor win for Colin Farrell, plus wins for Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, and Naatu Naatu.
Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus were the most victorious, each taking multiple trophies home, with House of Dragon picking up the coveted Best TV Series – Drama prize.
Check out all the winners from the night below:
Best Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans - WINNER
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Baz Luhrman - Elvis
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans - WINNER
Best Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture - Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina - WINNER
Close - Netherlands, France, Belgium
Decision to Leave - South Korea
RRR - India
Best Actor – Drama
Austin Butler - Elvis - WINNER
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best Actress – Drama
Cate Blanchett - TÁR - WINNER
Olivia Coleman - Empire of Light
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
Diego Calva - Babylon
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver - White Noise
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Todd Field - TÁR
Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
Carolina - Where The Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR - WINNER
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon - WINNER
John Williams - The Fabelmans
TELEVISION
Best Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon - WINNER
Ozark
Severance
Best Series – Comedy/Musical
Abbott Elementary - WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus - WINNER
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jess Bridges - The Old Man
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone - WINNER
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Emma D'Arcy - The House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
Zendaya - Euphoria - WINNER
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - WINNER
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Bronson - Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Johnathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Severance
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark - WINNER
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster - WINNER
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird - WINNER
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - WINNER
Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash - Dahmer
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
