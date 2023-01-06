Jamie Lee Curtis simply dazzles in chic low-V blazer for latest appearance - and wow Jamie Lee Curtis is an award-winning actress known for her iconic roles in Freaky Friday, Knives out and Forever Young…

Jamie Lee Curtis knows how to put together an ultra-stylish ensemble and on Friday it was no different when the actress was spotted in her most daring look yet.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Freaky Friday star, 64, simply dazzled as she stepped out at the Palm Springs film festival in the most glamorous low-V blazer, which she paired with sultry black lace trousers and matching bralet.

Captioning a photo of her fabulous look, Jamie wrote: "Honored to be at the @psfilmfest and present #cateblanchett with the Best Actress award for her work in @tarmovie and to cheer on @michelleyeoh_official and @stephaniehsuofficial and @everythingeverywheremovie @seanjameshair @gracegraceahn @cathywaterman @dolcegabbana."

The exquisite shacket, featured a large sating bow pinned on the front, perfectly tying together her stylish look. As for shoes, the star opted for classic pointed-toe heels and completed the ensemble with an ultra-glitzy silver clutch bag.

Jamie was a vision

Naturally, friends and fans of the superstar were quick to rush in with a slew of messages in the comments section.

"So beautiful," one follower penned alongside two flame emojis. Amanda Kloots wrote: "WOWZERS!"

The stunning update came just weeks after the star revealed she had sprained her wrist ahead of the new year.

Jamie presented Cate Blanchett with an award

Taking to her social media, the star shared that she had slipped and sprained her wrist, even showing a black-and-white photo of herself holding her hand up in a support, while wearing a T-shirt that read: "I am not dead." She also compared herself to her characters in Halloween Ends and Everything Everywhere All at Once, who both sported injuries.

In her caption, she shared: "I slipped and strained my wrist and so life imitated art in a really funny way. I hope for a very CREATIVE 2023 for us ALL!"

