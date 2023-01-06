Lady Eliza Spencer channels Princess Kate in sleek midi wedding guest dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It seems that 2023 is the year of the wedding. Lady Amelia Spencer is gearing up for her big day in March and her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer has been globe-trotting while attending multiple friends' nuptials. Thankfully for us, this means the girls have no shortage of wedding-ready outfits – providing their doting fashion followers with a much-needed dose of glamorous guest looks.

For her latest big day bash, Lady Eliza slipped into a sleek forest green dress by royally-approved It-girl label Reformation. Coined the 'Frasier Dress,' the number featured a simple round neck, short sleeves, a midi fit, a contemporary side slit and off-centre, button detailing.

Retailing at £278 – and still up for grabs, FYI – the frock is made for an elegant wedding guest ensemble. We're certain the Princess of Wales would approve of Lady Eliza's latest look, as she herself owns a sophisticated selection for Reformation pieces which whenever worn, have a habit of flying off the shelves.

Lady Eliza completed her serene aesthetic by stepping out in a pair of silver strappy heels and wearing her blonde flowing locks down loose. She was accompanied by her twin Lady Amelia who glittered in a gold mini dress, in addition to her long-term boyfriend Channing Millerd.

Lady Eliza Spencer sported a Reformation dress for her friend's wedding

The socialite posted a series of joyful images on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The most perfect day for our beautiful friends."

Her friends were quick to coo over yet another mesmerising example of guest list glad rags. "You guys have the most perfect barbie doll beauty! Can’t flaw!" won wrote, while another commented: "Beauties." A third added: "Amazing!" and a fourth noted: "Beauty inside and out."

Princess Diana's nieces regularly attend stunning society weddings

Princess Diana was a fashion icon – that goes without saying. But what do we think of when we consider her fashion? Revenge dresses, nineties sweatshirts, ballgowns – the late royal rocked it all. Yet, Prince Harry's mum also pioneered another, more casual, mode of dressing – swimstyle – an art her niece Lady Eliza has clearly picked up.

Lady Eliza recently looked ethereal in a scenic beachside image with her partner Channing. For the sweet couple's snap, the socialite sported a crochet-trimmed bikini – tapping into one of swimwear's hottest trends to date.

