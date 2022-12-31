Lady Amelia Spencer borrows twin Lady Eliza Spencer's favorite frock for special moment

As the year comes to an end, we like to take a moment to reflect upon our favourite fashionable figures. Perched right at the top of the list sit Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, who have peppered their fans with an endless supply of both summer and winter looks. It's fair to say, 2022 belonged to them.

MORE: Lady Amelia Spencer celebrates bachelorette party in the most glamorous dresses

To see the year out, Lady Amelia stepped out in South Africa in an ultra-special outfit, one belonging to her twin sister Lady Eliza. The socialite embraced her fiancée Greg Mallett to mark the last day of the year, which saw the two get engaged, looking ethereal in a mini white frock.

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said ‘Yes’ to Greg Mallett

Loading the player...

The sweet number featured short sleeves, a rounded neckline, a feminine broderie anglaise texture, lace-trimmed tiers and a thigh-skimming silhouette.

SEE: Lady Eliza Spencer has a total Princess Diana moment in beach babe bikini

Amelia completed her sun-soaked aesthetic by sweeping her blonde hair up into a sleek ponytail and accessorizing with some glamorous sunglasses.

Lady Amelia Spencer borrowed her twin's sweet white frock

She shared the snap online via her Instagram Stories, captioning the image: "Going into the new year with you @gregmallett."

Lady Eliza was previously spotted in the graceful piece last summer, when she twinned with her sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza in Santorini.

Lady Eliza donned the dress while on holiday with her siblings last summer

The sisters matched in all-white dress looks as they showed off their picturesque hotel surroundings. In the image shared to social media, Lady Kitty posed front and centre wearing Dolce & Gabbana's 'Gabardine bustier midi dress,' which retails at £2,500.

Lady Kitty completed her luxury aesthetic by slipping on a pair of the brand's 'Patent leather sandals with embellishment,' which are priced at £950 and boast blue gemstone embellishment. Her younger sisters opted for barely-there sandals, adding a touch of practicality to their romantic frock ensembles.

SEE: Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

Amelia and Eliza wore their platinum blonde tresses down loose in an effortless style, while Kitty scraped her sun-kissed locks up into a bun. Princess Diana's nieces accessorised with a pair of oversized sunglasses for that extra pinch of Hollywood decadence.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.