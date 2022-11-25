Lady Eliza Spencer has a total Princes Diana moment in beach babe bikini Lady Eliza kicked back on the beach with her boyfriend

Princess Diana was a fashion icon – that goes without saying. But what do we think of when we consider her fashion? Revenge dresses, nineties sweatshirts, ballgowns – the late royal rocked it all. Yet, Prince Harry's mum also pioneered another, more casual, mode of dressing – swimstyle – an art her niece Lady Eliza Spencer has clearly picked up.

Lady Eliza, 30, looked ethereal in a scenic beachside image with her partner Channing Millerd. For the sweet couple's snap, the socialite sported a crochet-trimmed bikini – tapping into one of swimwear's hottest trends to date.

Princess Diana's niece lovingly gazed at her beau while showing off her impeccable beachwear taste. She channelled her fun-loving aunt by wearing a sleek black bikini, featuring a sporty bikini top style and coordinating bottoms with an embroidered twist.

She shielded her face from the sun with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and threw her blonde, sun-kissed tresses up into an effortless high bun.

Lady Eliza Spencer had a Princess Diana beach babe moment

Boyfriend Channing shared the wholesome moment via social media, captioning the post: "Need a bit more of this," with a sun emoji.

Lady Eliza was one of the first to comment, writing: "Counting down the days," under the post. Twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer added a string of heart-eyes emojis, while another close friend commented: "Life goals."

The socialite sparkled in a glittering evening dress earlier this week

Earlier this week, the twins were spotted at one of the hottest events in town. The Claridge's Christmas Tree 2022 Party with Jimmy Choo offered up some beguiling celebrity looks last night – and of course, Lady Amelia and Eliza topped the fashion charts. The twin nieces of Princess Diana simply swapped one eveningwear outfit for another – and no surprises as to which luxury label was the designer of choice for the bash.

Lady Amelia and Eliza glimmered under the hotel lights in sparkling mini dresses – crafted by no other than Michael Kors. Lady Eliza switched it up by slipping into an iridescent mini dress that showcased a pearlescent tone, a V-neck, balloon sleeves, wispy layers of sheer fabric and an all-over dusting of silver sequins.

