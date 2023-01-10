﻿

Louise Redknapp's £35 sultry leather blazer looks so expensive

The former Strictly star looks stunning in her latest fashion look

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp shared some model shots of herself wearing a seriously chic leather-look blazer on her Instagram stories.

The item looked like a high end fashion buy, but it actually came from Peacocks, the high street brand the mother-of-two has an ongoing partnership with.

Sharing a montage of herself rocking the item, the 48-year-old looked super sultry in the item, which cost just £35! Known as the 'Womens Black PU Blazer', all sizes are currently in stock online, so act fast should you wish to invest.

Womens Black PU Blazer, £35, Peacocks

The website says of the style: "This gorgeous blazer jacket will become a wardrobe staple for you whatever the season. In a black PU leather-look fabric it features a lapel collar, 2 buttons, and long sleeves. Add it to almost any outfit for a super-stylish smart casual look."

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp also shared some snaps on her feed of herself rocking a variety of leopard print pieces from her range, and she declared that it's all "about leopard print in January!" We couldn't agree more.

Speaking about the collaboration, the singer said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."

Last week, the Eternal songstress posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself rocking leather once again, in the form of an all-brown ensemble featuring a gorgeous slinky dress with a thigh-high split, an oversized leather coat, matching leather gloves and jaw-dropping knee-high leather boots.

Louise wore an all-leather look last week

The singer elevated her look with a radiant makeup palette consisting of warm beige eyeshadow, flawless, dewy skin and pops of iridescent highlighter.

In terms of hair, the mother-of-two styled her choppy blonde tresses into a side parting with added texture running through the lengths. Stunning!

