Louise Redknapp's £35 sultry leather blazer looks so expensive

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp shared some model shots of herself wearing a seriously chic leather-look blazer on her Instagram stories.

The item looked like a high end fashion buy, but it actually came from Peacocks, the high street brand the mother-of-two has an ongoing partnership with.

Sharing a montage of herself rocking the item, the 48-year-old looked super sultry in the item, which cost just £35! Known as the 'Womens Black PU Blazer', all sizes are currently in stock online, so act fast should you wish to invest.

Womens Black PU Blazer, £35, Peacocks

The website says of the style: "This gorgeous blazer jacket will become a wardrobe staple for you whatever the season. In a black PU leather-look fabric it features a lapel collar, 2 buttons, and long sleeves. Add it to almost any outfit for a super-stylish smart casual look."

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp also shared some snaps on her feed of herself rocking a variety of leopard print pieces from her range, and she declared that it's all "about leopard print in January!" We couldn't agree more.

Speaking about the collaboration, the singer said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."

Last week, the Eternal songstress posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself rocking leather once again, in the form of an all-brown ensemble featuring a gorgeous slinky dress with a thigh-high split, an oversized leather coat, matching leather gloves and jaw-dropping knee-high leather boots.

Louise wore an all-leather look last week

The singer elevated her look with a radiant makeup palette consisting of warm beige eyeshadow, flawless, dewy skin and pops of iridescent highlighter.

In terms of hair, the mother-of-two styled her choppy blonde tresses into a side parting with added texture running through the lengths. Stunning!

