Kate Hudson brings the sunshine to a rainy BAFTA red carpet in Los Angeles Angela Bassett was also among the Hollywood A-listers who attended the BAFTA Tea Party

Kate Hudson and Angela Bassett were among the Hollywood A-listers who attended the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The stars didn't let the rainy weather that hit the city after days of reprieve dampen their spirits as awards season continued at the annual lunchtime bash. Kate wore classic LA chic in a midi-length knit skirt and a crop top both in a pale shade of yellow and paired with a warm oversized overcoat in a warmer tone.

Kate and Angela wowed in bold looks

The Fabletics founder, 43 has been promoting her new Netflix hit Glass Onion along with co-star Janelle Monae, with both hoping the film picks up awards along the way.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela kept it cool in a bold white power suit with embroidered detailing, while her fellow awards hopeful Michelle Yoeh looked incredible a lilac blazer paired with matching culottes.

TRENDING: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

TRENDING NOW: Goldie Hawn's private son Wyatt to expand family with famous wife? All we know

Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams bought color to the carpet

Michelle Williams brought some sunshine to the grey day with a bright sixties shift dress while Top Gun: Maverick stars Greg Tarzan Davis and Jay Ellis looked cool in tailored suits, with Greg rocking a mint green look and Jay all in black.

The event comes one day before the same stars will be walking the red carpet of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, which Chlesea Handler will be hosting, and just day after the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in new photo shared ahead of long-awaited change

Top Gun: Maverick stars Jay and Greg rocked tailored suits

Returning to its familiar format after going on hiatus last year due to controversy, the Globes - which were hosted by US comedian Jerrod Carmichael - saw Angela pick up a best supporting actress win and Michelle a best actress win.

Colin Farrell and Austin Butler also won awards, making the four some of this year's frontrunners.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.