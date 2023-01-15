Carol Vorderman commands attention in skintight latex dress – and wow!

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a bold outfit, and on Sunday, the star belied her age in the most flattering glossy black latex dress.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown presenter shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from her recent photoshoot with Fabulous magazine. Dressed up to the nines, Carol, 62, posed up a storm in the most striking latex dress complete with a built-in corset.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off impressive flexibility in new post - and her outfit is everything

Loading the player...

The mother-of-two elevated her editorial look with a pair of black heels, a voluminous blow dry and a sleek white manicure. In terms of makeup, Carol opted for a sophisticated sweep of black eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, a glossy pink lip and a pop of soft apricot blush.

Alongside the stunning portraits, Carol penned: "Out now… talking about my new daily quiz podcast @perfect10carol [heart emoji]."

Carol donned an age-defying dress

Friends and fans went berserk in the comments section, with fitness pal Alex Scott writing: "Wow," followed by a trio of flame emojis.

WOW: Carol Vorderman poses up a storm in incredible figure-flattering ensemble

PHOTOS: Carol Vorderman wows in ultra-flattering festive ensemble – fans react

A second follower noted: "Looking fabulous," whilst a third quipped: "Kim Kardashian who?!"

"Why are you such a Goddess?" quizzed a fourth, and a fifth simply added: "Stunning as always".

Carol at the Pride of Britain Awards 2021

Carol's sultry photoshoot comes after the presenter shared a candid glimpse inside her busy love life. Speaking to Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, the 62-year-old admitted that she's currently single and dates multiple men at the same time.

When asked if she was in a relationship, Carol retorted: "No! I'm having the best time. I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called 'special friends'".

The duo enjoyed a candid chat

She continued: "I spoke a couple of months ago about having 'special friends' and it was like, again, the world had fallen in for some people but actually what I found was there was an awful lot of women who said 'I'd never thought about it like this'."

Touching on her lovers, Carol went on to say: "This whole assumption: 'Have you got a partner yet? Have you got a man?' Well, no actually I've got five."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.