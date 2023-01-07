Carol Vorderman simply dazzles in slinky black all in one The former Countdown presenter is a regular on ITV's This Morning…

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a glamorous look and on Friday it was no different when the presenter, 61, was spotted in the chicest black all-in-one.

The former Countdown star was captured on her Instagram account posing up a storm in the stunning jumpsuit which was in a stylish black hue up to her shoulders and featured billowing cream long sleeves.

In the photo, the star was standing next to beloved Ru Pauls Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who looked equally as glamorous.

Captioning the photo, Carol penned: "VORDERS AND VISAGE. We only met yesterday but as my new bud @michellevisage says: 'Your new fave MILF duo you never knew you needed… Expect more chaos from Vorders and Visage in the foreseeable future…' Let's go."

The pair looked so glam!

As for Carol's hair, she opted to style her vibrant blonde tresses in voluminous curls and her camera-ready makeup was comprised of sultry dark eye makeup and classic nude lipstick.

The duo took the mother-of-two's followers by storm who rushed to comment on the pairs fabulous photo. One follower penned: "Looking lovely both of you," alongside a string of red love hearts.

A second added: "Oh wow. This is the travelogue I want to watch."Michelle was also quick to reply to the incredible post: "Adore you M'lady!!! See you soon."

Carol is never short of a fabulous look

This isn't the first time the ITV star has delighted fans with her fabulous fashion statements this week as she appeared on This Morning alongside Gyles Brandreth.

The presenter looked fabulous in an all-denim look that had buttons running down the side, perfectly highlighting all of her curves. She paired accessorised her ensemble with a gorgeous pendant necklace.

It's no secret that Carol is passionate about her health and her stunning string of updates came after shared a reflective post about her 2022 fitness journey.

Writing in her guest column for The Express, the star said: "I've always spent a lot of time making sure my health is as good as it can be - and I got rid of creaky joints by experimenting with some new supplements this year.

"High-strength turmeric shots worked a treat. And I started learning how to do the splits, what a difference in just four weeks. Boooooom!"

