Carol Vorderman looks sensational in stunning denim outfit This Morning presenter Carol Vorderman rocked the daring look

You can always trust Carol Vorderman to style an eye-catching outfit while on This Morning and on Friday's edition, she brought one of her best yet.

The presenter looked fabulous in an all-denim look that had buttons running down the side, that in true Carol fashion made sure to highlight all of her curves. The star wore her beautiful blonde tresses down, and she paired her look with some stunning footwear and a gorgeous pendant necklace.

In her caption, Carol shared her joy at doing a paper review with close friend Gyles Brandreth, who wore a snazzy jumper with a frog on it.

She also joked about a moment in Prince Harry's leaked memoir, Spare, where he spoke about losing his virginity to an older woman.

She wrote: "THIS MORNING I loved reviewing today's news at @thismorning with my Stallion (Prince Harry reference) @gylesbrandreth talking Harry's book and middle aged @loveisland with the one and only @alisonhammond55 and the wonderful @dermotoleary.

"Sometimes Gyles and I get carried away with laughing tho!!!"

Carol stunned with her gorgeous outfit

Fans lost their minds in the comments, as one enthused: "Carol knocks it out the park yet again," while others compared her to the iconic Jessica Rabbit.

A third posted: "What a stunner lovely outfit highlighting all your lovely curves," and a fourth added: "You look incredible Carol in my opinion the hottest woman on the planet."

But others had a little fun as they joked that Carol had been "upstaged" by her co-star Gyles because of his jumper and the crocs that he wore it with.

The former Countdown presenter always looks flawless

Carol's joke at Harry's expense comes following an extract from the leaked Spanish version, where the Duke of Sussex speaks about losing his virginity to an older woman when he was 17.

Although he didn't reveal the name of the woman, he revealed that she was a fan of horses and treated him as such during their encounter.

The Duke later expressed regrets over how their encounter went, fearing that someone may have seen him in the act as the pair had been in a field at the time.

