Carol Vorderman wows in ultra-flattering festive ensemble – fans react

Carol Vorderman posed up a storm as she debuted her skintight festive maxi dress on Christmas Day.

The former Countdown presenter took to Instagram to share a clip of herself sashaying down a corridor wearing the most flattering ensemble featuring a teal knitted dress.

Carol, 62, teamed her number with a waist-cinching black belt and a pair of towering heels. She styled her blonde locks into bouncy waves and finished off her festive look with a touch of glamorous makeup.

Alongside her social media post, Carol gushed: "HAPPY CHRISTMAS… We've all had another top top Christmas with @lisajaynemaxwell and gang… Our 9th year of our families together now. Bliss."

The presenter perfected her runway walk

She went on to say: "Happy days lovely peeps [heart emojis] I hope you've had a good one too."

Fans flocked to the comments section, with one writing: "Now that is a power walk," whilst a second noted: "Absolutely gorgeous [heart emoji] Happy Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas Carol I hope you had a great day," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Absolutely stunning as always @carolvorders I hope you had an amazing birthday and you're having a wonderful Christmas."

Carol is set to appear on Taskmaster

Carol's latest post comes after the mum-of-two shared an exciting career update. Revealing details of her Taskmaster appearance, the maths whizz penned: "TASKMASTER. Last night we filmed a very special New Year's Treat for @taskmaster… I was up against @greg_james, @gomofarah, and the Task Mistresses @ameliadimz and @selfesteemselfesteem... omg we had soooo much fun.

"Make sure you tune in on New Year's Day @channel4 and watch @gregdavies and Alex Horne challenge us all."

This year, the stars will find themselves competing for the trophy Greg's Golden Eyebrows. Embracing the spirit of things, Carol later took to Twitter and penned: "Obvs I am giving it my all which isn't predicting anything given the tasks we have to do…".

