Carol Vorderman poses up a storm in incredible figure-flattering ensemble

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a daring ensemble and on Wednesday she took to social media with her most vibrant look yet!

The former Countdown star, 61, was captured posing up a storm against a staircase and rocking a beaming orange quarter-zip adorned with dynamic black and white stripes.

Complementing her sunset-hued top, the presenter added a pair of slick black disco pants and ultra-chic thigh-high boots.

Alongside the photo were the words: "I'll be on @thisisheartradio and @LBC tomorrow morning talking about something very exciting! Tune in to find out."

Carol was a vision

As for her hair, the ITV host opted to style her long tresses in effortless bouncy curls which perfectly framed her camera-ready face. Her flawless makeup look was made up of bright pink glossy lips, light brushes of warm bronzer and dark sultry eye makeup.

This isn't the first fabulous look the star has delighted fans with this week as on Tuesday, she was spotted looking incredibly glamorous in a glittering floor-length gown for a special TV appearance.

The fabulous Karen Millen dress was worn by the maths whizz for her appearance Task Master and featured a high neckline, long sleeves and sparkly clusters of gems across her chest and upper arms.

The star looked so glamorous

The mum-of-two teamed her jaw-dropping dress with a pair of nude peep-toe heels, diamante earrings and a statement cuff bangle.

Captioning a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the show, Carol penned: "Loved making @taskmaster... New Year treat with the lovely @selfesteemselfesteem, @gomofarah, @ameliadimz, @greg_james, @gregdavies and Alex Horne. Blue dress: @karen_millen #gifted Jumpsuit: @donnaida #gifted."

Fans raced to compliment the presenter, with one remarking: "Great ep. Gorgeous as usual and kicking maths in the ass as expected. Awesome," whilst a second noted: "Stunning as always, & Happy New Year".

"Gorgeous," gushed a third, followed by a trio of love heart emojis, and a fourth added: "You look stunning".

