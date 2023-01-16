Lily James surprises in sheer princess dress – and looks seriously beautiful The Pam & Tommy actress was the queen of the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Lily James ensured all eyes were on her when she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. The Pam & Tommy star was a vision in a sheer Oscar de la Renta gown with dramatic bow embellishment – and we can't get over how beautiful she looked.

The 33-year-old actress stole the show in her sultry tulle dress, which featured an A-line skirt and a strapless cut. The wow-worthy number gave off total princess vibes and was cinched in at the waist with an oversized black bow. Lily’s beautiful gown created the illusion of a totally sheer finish thanks to a nude slip underneath – and she looked incredible as she led the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.

Lily completed her princess aesthetic with glittering De Beers diamonds, donning an elegant single-strand necklace, matching stud earrings, and three dazzling rings.

She pulled the look together with black satin peep-toe heels, adding some extra height to her glamorous ensemble.

The former Downton Abbey star wore her brunette hair pulled back in an elegant updo, wearing her wispy fringe swept to one side. Keeping her beauty look simple and understated, Lily sported matte lipstick, pink blusher and a dramatic flick of winged eyeliner, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

Lily wowed in a sheer Oscar de la Renta dress at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

Fans took to Twitter to brand her look complete "perfection," with one admirer joking the star was "serving face as always".

Lily's stellar red carpet look comes shortly after her eye-catching appearance at the Golden Globes. The British beauty donned a red gown featuring ruffles galore, a bandeau corset, wrap-effect cut-out detailing and a cascading train.

The Pam & Tommy star's retro beauty look was courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

A Hollywood-style blow-dry perfectly complemented her Versace gown, which was curated by the star's trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Lily recently discussed how empowering it felt to transform into Baywatch pin-up Pamela Anderson for her TV series Pam & Tommy.

Lily showcased her A-line princess dress in all its glory

She told ELLE: "I felt really powerful. Pamela is so beautiful, she's a goddess but it's her confidence, her sexuality, her celebration of who she is and really owning that, that was the hardest bit for me to get.

"Channelling that confidence was really inspiring and it's something I want to hold on to for myself. Everyone says it but really confidence is beauty and anything you can do to enhance that confidence is the trick to life."

