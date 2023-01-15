26 best dressed celebrities at the Critics' Choice Awards: Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts & more The 28th Critics Choice Awards will honor the best in TV and film

The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards have arrived - and with it, Hollywood's A-listers. Angela Bassett, Kaley Cuoco and more all walked the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The 28th annual ceremony, held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, saw some seriously stunning sartorial displays, from Kate Hudson's shimmering Oscar De La Renta gown to Kerry Washington's embroidered corset number.

One star who wasn't in attendance, however, was Jamie Lee Curtis. The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress revealed on Saturday that she had been forced to pull out of appearing after testing positive for COVID-19 – just days after wowing audiences with her glamorous transformation at the Golden Globes - but she made sure to FaceTime in to her cast after EEAAO won best picture.

But when it comes to the best fashion of the night, you be the judge – which look is your favourite? Keep scrolling for all the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards...

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler kicked off 2023 awards season by hosting the ceremony, where she is sure to crack a few jokes and raise some eyebrows as Chelsea is known for her bold and off-color humor.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson stole the show in a shimmering silver Oscar De La Renta gown. The halterneck number suited the Glass Onion star to perfection, with tulle embellishment on the skirt offering a glimpse at her platform heels. Kate styled the look with glittering silver drop earrings and wore her blonde hair down straight.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington pulled out all the stops in a Giorgio Armani Privé sequin gown. The sweetheart neckline, corseted dress was embroidered with pink and blue crystals and hugged her hourglass figure to perfection.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was nominated for her role in Gaslit. The 55-year-old actress looked amazing in a black Schiaparelli gown with gold sequins running down the neckline and long sleeves. How elegant!

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett looked beautiful in a fishtail gown with ruffle detailing, styling the dramatic look with a gold choker. She praised her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman as she collected the prize for her performance in the sequel Sunday.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy looked beautiful in a nude Dior dress with a sheer skirt. The Queen's Gambit star wore her icy blonde hair in an elegant updo and accessorised with strappy silver heels.

Amanda Seyfried

How beautiful did Amanda Seyfried look in this gold Dior number? The star, who took home the Best Actress prize for her role in The Dropout, paired her gold lamé dress with Stuart Weitzman heels.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis brought some serious glamour to the red carpet in a glittering brown gown by Valentino. The caped style boasted a sexy cut-out on the right-hand shoulder and was perfectly paired with statement silver jewellery.

Daisy Edgar Jones

Where The Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar Jones wowed in a beautiful cut-out dress with a dramatic cape-style cut and deconstructed fishtail finish. The Gucci gown was perfection on her!

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Fellow Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph looked fantastic in her custom Jovana Louis gown, featuring a low neckline and one-shoulder detailing.

Aubrey Plaza

White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza shimmered down the red carpet in a figure-hugging sequin gown with an eye-catching neon trim on the bust. She wore her platinum blonde locks slicked back, letting her thigh-split dress do all the talking.

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco donned a modest black velvet dress to attend the Critics' Choice Awards. The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, kept things simple and understated.

Madelyn Cline

Glass Onion and Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline brought old Hollywood glamor to the red carpet in Givenchy. Featuring spaghetti straps and feather embellishment, the look was a real winner.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning looked stunning in a deconstructed Alexander McQueen gown. The champagne tulle dress was perfectly paired with gold stilettos and tumbling princess curls.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae turned heads in the most beautiful Vera Wang dress, boasting a halterneck cut, sheer design and cut-outs on the hips. The star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing identical twins Helen and Andi Brand in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams looked regal in a chainmail, one-shoulder dress to walk the red carpet, accessorized with a matching statement necklace. The Dawson's Creek actress stars as Stephen Spielberg's mom in his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

Jennifer Coolidge

Star of the moment Jennifer Coolidge kept things simple for her red carpet appearance. The White Lotus favourite opted for a black silk number with a low-cut neckline to pick up the Best Supporting Actress gong on the night.

Lily James

Wow! Pam & Tommy actress Lily James wrapped up the red carpet in a bow-embellished, A-line dress by Oscar de la Renta. The sultry strapless gown boasted a nude lining.

Adam Scott

Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott looked super suave in a grey tux, which he teamed with a fine cashmere knit.

Austin Butler

Following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis star Austin Butler returned to the red carpet, putting on a united front with director Baz Luhrmann (right).

Julia Garner

Ozark actress Julia Garner turned up the heat in a red hot mini dress. The sheer, draped Ferragamo number showed off her toned figure and was teamed with satin platform heels, a scarlet lip and a sharp updo. Top marks!

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu joined forces on the Critics' Choice red carpet. The Everything Everywhere All At Once duo donned co-ordinating candy coloured ensembles.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson, the brains behind Abbott Elementary, donned a Robert Wun ensemble from their SS23 Ready to Wear collection.

Abby Elliott

Former SNL cast member Abby Elliott, who is expecting her first child with husband Bill Kennedy, showcased her growing bump on the red carpet.

Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor was the picture of elegance in a cream, boho-inspired gown with a plunging neckline and beading on the tulle skirt. How stunning did she look?

Fans wanting to tune in to see who is lucky enough to pick up the prizes can catch The Critics Choice Awards live as it is being broadcast on The CW live at 7/6c.

