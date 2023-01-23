Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon wows in daring string dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon proved she has inherited her mother's daring fashion sense, regularly wowing in showstopping outfits.

On Sunday she proved her fashion credentials once more, posing in a barely there string dress while on holiday in the Caribbean. The striking dress revealed Lourdes' toned figure, showing her pierced belly button and lean legs.

The 26-year-old is staying at the Palm Heights resort in Grand Cayman, which offers luxury ocean-view suites, regional cuisine, culture, wellness and design, with rooms starting from $791 per night.

With balmy temperatures sitting at around 73 degrees Fahrenheit in January, it's no surprise Lourdes is opting for minimal clothing to keep her cool.

Lourdes isn't the only member of her family using Instagram to stun her fans in 2023. Madonna recently wiped her whole account, before using her page to announce she would be embarking world tour this year titled The Celebration Tour, her first time on-stage in nearly three years since her Madame X Tour, which ended pre-pandemic in 2020.

The tour was met with delight by Madonna's fans, with tickets selling out lightning fast, and on Sunday the star thanked her followers for their support.

"I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she began.

"I don't take any of this for granted and I can't wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey."

