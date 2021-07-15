Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcases dancer's figure in tiny crop top

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon gave fans a rare peek into her life after sharing a gorgeous new video that showcased her dance background.

The trainer dancer looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a skimpy black crop top that displayed her toned abs and tiny waist.

Pairing it with some patterned loose trousers and an Adidas jacket, Lourdes stood out from her deserted surroundings.

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring her six children

Lourdes no doubt hypnotised her followers with her fluid movement as she effortlessly flowed from one move into another while performing on a clifftop with the sun setting behind her.

Keeping her comments turned off, the 24-year-old simply tagged photographer Anna Pollack.

Back in June, Lourdes stunned her followers when she, once again, showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny green bikini.

Lourdes looked gorgeous in her hypnotising video

Sharing the image on her Instagram Stories, Lourdes left very little to the imagination as she walked down a sandy path.

Carrying a blue shoulder bag, the model wore her long dark hair in pigtails and accessorised with a green Gucci leather-trimmed bucket hat that had long ties attached, and multiple gold necklaces.

Lourdes' halter-neck bikini featured a cut-out across her chest and she wore her string briefs high up on her hips.

Lourdes, affectionately known as Lola, is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond.

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and also has son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

Madonna and Lourdes have a very close bond

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lola – who is following in her mother's performance footsteps.

Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented".

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

