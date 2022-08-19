Madonna shares rare family photo with all six kids at lavish 64th birthday party The Queen of Pop looked good

Madonna kept the party going as she continued her 64th birthday celebrations in style with her six children in Sicily, Italy.

The Queen of Pop may have turned 64 earlier this week on Tuesday but she showed no signs of slowing down on the celebrations.

Alongside her six kids, the glamorous mom looked like she was the life and soul of the party.

It is rare for the singing sensation to share a photo with all her six kids: Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda and Mercy James, both 16, as well as nine-year-olds Stella and Esther Ciccone.

All eyes were on Madonna standing with all her kids around her and she looked glowing in her daring thigh-split black dress which she paired with fishnet tights.

She shared a slew of videos and pictures from the festivities on Instagram on Thursday.

Madonna poses with her six children around her at her birthday bash

Pulling out all the stops, it has been reported the family have been staying at 18th Century Sicilian palace Palazzo Castelluccio during their time in Italy.

The Material Girl hitmaker was said to have spent thousands on her birthday and chose to go to Italy after falling in love with it on a previous holiday, according to The Sun.

Previously Madonna spoke candidly about being a single mom of six children saying: “Nobody does what I do”.

Madonna looked glowing in her daring thigh-split black dress

Admitting she has 'no living role models', she told VOGUE in 2019: "Nobody does what I do. And that’s kind of scary.

"I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing – freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis – but they didn’t have kids.

"Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things I do. So I mean, there isn’t anybody in my position."