Madonna announces return to the stage with comeback world tour The Vogue songstress had a star-studded group help her break the news

Madonna just gave her millions of fans the most exciting news that they could've hoped for by revealing she would be returning to the stage.

The singer announced that she would be going on a grand world tour this year titled The Celebration Tour, her first outing on-stage in nearly three years since her Madame X Tour, which ended just before the Covid-19 pandemic exploded.

VIDEO: Madonna shares glimpse inside her home

Loading the player...

She broke the news by scrubbing her Instagram presence completely clean, only leaving two posters for the tour alongside a video.

The clip is a nod to her previous film Truth or Dare, and features a star-studded group at a dinner table with the singer, including the likes of Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow, and Jack Black.

MORE: Madonna divides fans with rare photo with all six children

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa describes being asked to leave from work due to her health

Amy Schumer gets into a friendly game with Madonna and then dares her to go on a tour showcasing her greatest hits over her four decade-long career.

The legendary pop star then accepts the challenge, as they all start chanting and the song Vogue plays in the background, sure to be part of her setlist.

Madonna and her celebrity friends helped announce her comeback

The tour is set to kick off in Vancouver on 15 July, 2023 and will then make stops throughout North America before hitting Europe for a second leg.

After playing shows in the UK, Spain, France, and Sweden, among other nations, Madonna will finally conclude her world comeback on 1 December at Amsterdam.

MORE: Madonna makes heartbreaking plea to her fans

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

The announcement on her website reads: "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

The singer will be hitting up the United States, Canada, and Europe

She herself said: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.