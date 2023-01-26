﻿

Christine Lampard stuns in sculpting skinny jeans with unique detail

The Loose Women star rocked the timeless trouser classic

No garment has stood the test of time quite like a good pair of jeans. Unsure what to wear? T-shirt and blue jeans – done. Christine Lampard is certainly familiar with this age-old trick, as she graced the Loose Women set on Wednesday sporting the timeless combination.

The mother-of-two stepped into her dressing room in a pair of skinny jeans featuring a dark blue wash, a kick-flare silhouette, a mid-rise fit, and contemporary frayed hems. She teamed the trusty item with a modest black sweatshirt showcasing intricate wrap detailing across the chest and back.

To top off her mum-on-the-run aesthetic, Christine slipped into a pair of black chunky brogues, a true It-girl show staple.

Christine Lampard looked effortless in casual jeans

She wore her raven hair down loose in cascading curls pinned to one side and opted for a natural beauty blend before sitting for her onscreen hair and makeup. Either way, the star looked coolly flawless both pre and post-wardrobe change.

The star completed her look with some black brogues

The playful clip of Christine's outfit change was shared online by Loose Women. The Instagram video was captioned: "Christine's ready to go."

As per, the presenter's outfit sparked a positive reaction from doting fans online. "Beautiful," one wrote, while another added: "Gorgeous." A third noted: "Christine is always looking fabulous," and a fourth mentioned: "Looking gorgeous before and after."

Emulate Christine's quirky but cool look with a pair of frayed-edge jeans to enhance your seasonless wardrobe.

The star's outfit change out of her jeans also prompted another must-see style moment. Christine swapped her everyday jeans for something with a touch more pizzaz – and just look at that colour.

An electric blue bodycon dress was the number of choice for the television star, which came complete with long sleeves, a rounded neckline, a body-conscious fit and a midi length. A pair of classic black heels elevated the frock both quite literally and sartorially.

