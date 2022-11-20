Christine Lampard is an emerald dream in slinky velvet suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's rarely an outfit Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard can't pull off, and her latest look has left us seriously envious of her sartorial prowess.

The 43-year-old star looked incredible as ever in an emerald green slinky getup to attend a No.7 event in London. Rocking a figure-flattering velvet suit in a forest green hue, the wife of Frank Lampard made a serious case for festive dressing this season.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Looking smart and sophisticated, Christine donned the 'Ashby Velvet Blazer' from Jigsaw, pairing it with the matching trouser for a seriously slick ensemble.

Her raven hair coiled past her shoulders in voluminous curls, while her ageless beauty glow was highlighted by a honey-hued bronzer, fluttery lashes and a tonal pink lip.

Christine looked effortlessly elegant in her emerald ensemble

"Lovely morning at Woman & Home with @no7, loved meeting you all and showing you my collection," Christine captioned her Instagram post, which sparked a flurry of compliments from fans.

"Looking absolutely fabulous. Love the velvet Christine," wrote one fan, as another commented: "Looking beautiful as always."

"I just LOVE this outfit Christine," quipped a third fan. She does look, fabulous, don't you agree?

Inspired by the TV star's stunning new look? Crafted from plush cotton velvet, Christine's tailored velvet suit featured a single breasted jacket elevated with a luxe satin trim and horn buttons.

Ashby Velvet Blazer, £249, Jigsaw

At £240, this is definitely an investment piece, but it's sure to serve you for several seasons to come.

In a previous interview with HELLO! mother-of-two Christine said she's leaning more into sustainable style. "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now, instead of buying something new for the weekend.

"Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy. I’ve got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe."

