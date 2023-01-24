Is Christine Lampard set for family upheaval with husband Frank? The Loose Women star's husband Frank Lampard has lost his job at Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked from his role as manager at Everton Football Club after less than a year on Monday, and while it marks a disappointing setback in his career, it is also set to have big repercussions on his home life with his wife Christine Lampard and their children.

The former footballer landed the job in January 2022, and wasted no time in searching for a permanent base closer to the Liverpool-based football club, with Christine confirming they had found a second family home in April.

The couple never shared any photos from inside their Liverpool residence on social media, but Christine shared how it offered a "lovely change of scenery" from their home in West London, which is worth an estimated £10million.

"We've navigated through. It's a lovely change of scenery [in Liverpool] and it's nice to have a bit of greenery around us," Christine told Fabulous magazine. "We’ve got a place up there with a cot and a wee bed. You get used to it and it's not actually a big deal."

Christine and Frank Lampard have a second home in Liverpool

However, now Frank will no longer need to be spending time in Liverpool, they may have to face the upheaval of selling the property, or deciding what else to do with it.

Thankfully, although Frank spent much of his time in Liverpool for work, they maintained their family home in London, and Christine revealed that they had no plans to relocate the family permanently.

The couple kept their family home in London

She explained: "Well, you just can't [uproot the whole family]. Our home is here [in London], certainly at the minute anyway, because Patricia has her little classes and I’ve got my stuff."

Christine and Frank have revealed several glimpses inside their home on Instagram, showcasing its modern and luxurious monochrome décor, with a glossy white kitchen featuring a huge island unit, and the garden, which boasts a large patio and outdoor seating area, as well as a lawn with a play area for their two children Patricia, four, and Freddie, one.

