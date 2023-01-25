Christine Lampard's bold bodycon dress will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard looked sensational on Wednesday's edition of Loose Women, and her body conscious dress wowed viewers!

Ahead of the show, Frank Lampard's wife appeared on the show's official Instagram page, showing the TV star going into the dressing room rocking a pair of skinny jeans, and re-opening the door in a truly dazzling fitted dress. The caption read: "Christine's ready to go!"

Fans went to the comment sections in their droves. One wrote: "Love that dress!" Another quipped: "Christine is always looking fabulous." A third said: "Beautiful lady."

We aren't sure where the frock is from, but we've found a similar form-fitting style; keep scrolling for details.

Navy Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress, £17.99, New Look

The 43-year-old always looks radiant on screen, and she recently told HELLO! this is all down to her skincare regime. "It’s all in the skincare! I’ve found that my makeup sits so much better when I’ve got a good base. It also allows me to go makeup-free more often which I love! Every evening I make sure I take my makeup off and cleanse and moisturise my skin; it’s ingrained in my daily routine now and it’s a lovely bit of me-time at the end of a long day."

She has a few staples in her makeup bag she can't be without, too. "I use Chanel Foundation, No7 Lash Extender Fibre Mascara and No7 Eyebrow Precision Pencil. I always like to have the go-to basics on me for any touch ups throughout the day."

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals so we had to find out who Christine's royal beauty icon is. "I would have to say the Princess of Wales I think, she’s just so timeless, isn’t she? I also think Zara Tindall is gorgeous, very natural and love her outdoorsy lifestyle," she revealed.

