Holly Willoughby amazes in black mini dress with surprising detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has got her Instagram followers swooning with her latest look, and the star looks unreal in the classic mini dress with a unique twist.

The This Morning host looked stunning in her peplum-style LBD as she took to Instagram to reveal her exciting new project.

Holly had been teasing the announcement with her Instagram followers for several days, finally revealing the release of her new Wylde Moon fragrance 'A Love Story', which comes in the prettiest moon-shaped wax melts.

Holly shared her new Wydle Moon products with her followers in an Instagram video

The Dancing on Ice presenter, who founded the lifestyle brand Wylde Moon in 2021, shared a video with her followers to showcase her new products.

The mother-of-three can be seen in the video sporting the gorgeous black mini dress, which features a layered peplum silhouette and lightly frilled detailing across the neckline and straps. Holly's blonde locks are styled in an updo that perfectly framed her face, with a soft makeup look to highlight her pretty features.

Get Holly's Look

Tailored Mini Dress, £95.40 (WAS £159), Karen Millen

The 41-year-old captioned the video: "Welcome to our newest @wyldemoon home fragrance… (borrowed from) A Love Story. A fresh, romantic scent that blends citrus top notes of Lemon, Cherry and Apple, a floral heart of Rose, Freesia Cherry Blossom and Lily of the Valley, with a base of vanilla Amber and Cashmere Musk."

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

She continued: "Available as Waxing Moons Wax Melts, these powerful little (borrowed from) A Love Story crescents will embrace your home with a floral & citrus bouquet that won't wilt."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Holly's latest look. One wrote: "Love the dress!" "I honestly can't wait - and you look beautiful!"

RELATED

21 midi dresses you'll want to wear this winter

Holly Willoughby's leather mini skirt is a real hit - where to buy

Holly Willoughby’s high-street midi dress is so chic and it’s selling out fast

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.