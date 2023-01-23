Holly Willoughby stuns in the most sumptuous figure-hugging skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

ITV presenter Holly Willoughby kicked off the week by returning to her resident spot on This Morning alongside co-star Phillip Schofield, rocking a stylish and sophisticated knitwear ensemble that left fans swooning.

Holly, 41, who just last night enchanted Dancing on Ice viewers in a breathtaking Cinderella gown, kept it casual for her daytime TV stint. The star opted for a structured wool skirt from high street brand Jigsaw, slipping into a cosy cream knit jumper from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Boden.

Holly's gorgeous grey skirt is cut to a pretty yet playful asymmetric shape, made of a sturdy wool blend and flattering diagonal stitching that accentuates her curves.

The mother-of-three paired her workwear with her signature nude heels, serving up a sumptuous neutral ensemble that complemented her gym-honed physique. As for makeup, Holly looked radiant with a peachy blush, lashings of mascara and a rosy pink lip, framed by her icy blonde bob that was coiffed into elegant waves.

Holly looked ultra stylish in her neutral getup

"Good morning [heart emoji] Looking gorgeous as always," one fan penned on Holly's Instagram, as another wrote: "You look lovely as always."

If you're looking to recreate Holly's look, you're in luck. Her asymmetric flannel midi skirt is available in all sizes on John Lewis' website for £130 - but hurry! The TV sweetheart has a reputation for swiftly causing her latest sartorial picks to sell out.

We'd pair this wool-blend skirt with a soft knit jumper like Holly's or with a slogan T-shirt for an effortless off-duty look.

Jigsaw Asymmetrical Skirt, £130, John Lewis

Holly's return to This Morning comes just after the star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her school friend's son after he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

On Sunday, Holly shared a montage of touching photos featuring friends and family showing their solidarity for Hannah and her son, Bhodi.

WOW: Holly Willoughby's epic £3million London home is about to get bigger – photos

SEE: Holly Willoughby's 5 simple fitness secrets revealed

"My dear old school friend @h.j.peckham wants to say 'Pants to leukaemia'… Her son, the bravest of boys, has been fighting like a lion… we love you Bodhi… and we stand in our pant-clad heads in solidarity!!!" Holly penned in her caption.

She went on to say: "If you want to join in, raise some money for charity and make a little boy smile the details are below… Thank you [praying hands emoji] @h.j.peckham. Your challenge if you choose to accept."

