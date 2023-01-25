Holly Willoughby’s high-street midi dress is so chic and it’s selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We rarely see Holly Willoughby in a pair of jeans, but when it comes to elevated denim, the TV star has a collection to envy.

Most recently, the mum-of-three wore a denim midi dress by Albarary to host This Morning and we were loving her look. The high street brand has a focus on sustainability, and from leopard print to floral pieces it’s quickly become her go-to.

Designed in a fit and flare cut with a basque around the waist for a flattering silhouette, the dress also features a collar and button detail. It’s made from sustainably-sourced rigid denim and retails for £120.

Albaray denim midi dress, £120, Marks & Spencer

Fans were divided on Instagram with some rushing to buy the dress while others commented it wasn’t Holly’s best look, but with many sizes already sold out, this is definitely a popular piece. You can still find a selection available at M&S, but you’ll have to act fast.

Looking for something slightly more affordable? Monsoon has this gorgeous pintucked denim midi dress at John Lewis.

Monsoon denim pintuck tiered midi dress, £75, John Lewis

Holly accessorised with a pair of heeled court shoes, wearing her hair in loose waves and completing the look with a statement lip.

For those tricky transitional months when the weather is all over the place, denim dresses, particularly in longer lengths, are ideal. We love them styled with knee-high boots and a longline coat for a more casual winter ensemble.

